These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Lettuce Is Garbage And Always Has Been Garbage

You Can Get Two Months Of Stadia Pro For Free Right Now

Image: Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic has many of us spending a lot more time at home, and many companies offering options for things to do while you’re there.

This week Google announced that it’s offering free access to its cloud gaming service Stadia right now. Additionally, it’s giving anyone that signs up 2 months of free access to Stadia Pro, which scores you free access to nine different games.

Here’s the play by play on how to make that happen from Google:

If you’re new, playing on Stadia is simple:

•Go to Stadia.com to sign up

•Download the Stadia app on Android or iOS

•Play on your laptop, desktop or Chrome OS tablet with your favourite (HID compliant) USB supported controller or mouse and keyboard

•Play over Wi-Fi on Pixel or many supported Android phones 

Like many of the others services out there offering a free trial right now, you’ll need to sign up for an account and you’ll need to provide payment info in order to gain access.

After your 2-month trial is over, you’ll be charged $US9.99 ($16) a month for Stadia Pro. At a minimum, it’s worth setting a calendar reminder to yourself to consider whether or not you want to keep the service two months from now before you end up getting charged.

All that said, this is the first time Google has offered a free trial of the service at all, so if you’ve been wanting to check it out, now might just be the perfect time.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bathroom toilets

This Is The Right Way To Hang Toilet Paper, According To Science

How do you hang your toilet paper? The age-old question whether the "right" way to have the end going over the top of the roll or under, coming from the side closest to the wall, is as old as time. It's a controversial topic that has torn apart families, and now we have a definitive answer to the question: The right way to hang your toilet paper is with the end going over the top.
coronavirus covid-19 hygiene vitals

Yes, Hand Sanitizer Expires

By now, most of us have already rummaged through the nooks and crannies of our homes in search of forgotten caches of hand sanitizer. We’ve unearthed sample bottles passed out as swag from who knows what event, extracted the mini-bottle from the first aid kit in the trunk of the car and dusted off the half-empty bottle taking up space under the sink. But how effective are these ancient supplies of sanitizer, really? Does hand sanitizer go bad? Well, unfortunately...

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles