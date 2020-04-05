Sleeping Can Help Fight Coronavirus

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

You Can Attend Nikon's Photography School For Free This Month

Image: Shutterstock

If you’ve been trying to learn how to be a better photographer, April might be your month.

Nikon is making all of its photography school classes free to stream for the month of April.

Courses include things like getting started with your Nikon DSLR, photographing children and pets, and environmental portraiture.

Each lesson includes a video that’s typically between 45 minutes to an hour long. Lessons are tough by professional photographers, many of which are also Nikon ambassadors, and are typically priced between $US15 ($25) and $US50 ($83) each.

For people that are already rather experienced photographers, some of the lessons might be more useful than others.

That said, even if you already consider yourself a master at something like macro photography, for example, you might still be able to get a few useful tips and tricks from the tutorial that you can use to take some better pictures while you’re physically distancing and later on once we’re all out and about again.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dogs food-poisoning pets

25 Foods You Should Never Feed To Your Dogs

Most people know not to feed chocolate to dogs. But did you know many other common foods in your fridge and larder are equally poisonous to canines? Everything from orange peel to toothpaste has the potential to make your dog seriously ill — in the wrong circumstances, it could even kill them. With that in mind, here are 25 everyday foodstuffs and other consumables that you should avoid feeding to your dog at all costs.
hbo streaming streaming-video

You Can Watch A Ton Of HBO Shows For Free Right Now

With a significant portion of the country under stay-at-home orders, HBO is making staying at home a little more entertaining by making a lot of its content free to stream without a subscription.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles