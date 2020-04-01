Why You Should Order Your Pizza 'Uncut'

Photo: Shutterstock

Since dining out (my favourite hobby) isn’t an option right now, ordering delivery has become something of an event, especially ordering pizza. And, since there’s not much else going on, there’s a lot riding on those pizzas, happiness-wise. This is why I’m ordering my pizzas un-sliced.

It may seem overly precious, but as my friend Meathead Goldwyn explained to me in a recent phone conversation, it makes all the difference when it comes to the crust:

When you order pizza carryout, don’t let them cut it. Don’t let them cut the pie. When they cut it all the juices run down and make the crust soggy. When you order your pie, fire up the oven. Throw your stone in there or a pan or whatever. And just keep the temperature cold—keep it under 212℉. Take that pie in uncut—so the crust stays crispy—and pop it in the oven. And then, when it’s back up to the temp, you can slice it as you need it. Never let them cut the carry-out for you.

It may not be worth the hassle for something like Domino’s, but it makes a big difference with primo pies. After all, great pizza is built on great crust, and it would be a shame if it sogged out before making it to your mouth.