Why You Should Use Jojoba Oil Every Day For Your Skin

If you're sitting at home wondering what skin products to buy for maintaining a bare-minimum beauty routine, jojoba oil might just be the go-to answer you're looking for.

You've heard about the 'miracles' of both coconut and argan oil but jojoba oil (pronounced hoh-hoh-buh), is the less popular alternative with some amazing and versatile uses.

How is jojoba oil produced?

Jojoba oil is extracted from the jojoba shrub which, although native to the North American deserts, is also grown in Australia. A cold-pressing method is used to derive the oil in order to keep its nutritional value intact.

Although it's popular for having plenty of vitamins, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, what really sets jojoba oil apart is that it's not really oil but in fact a wax ester — one of the main components in the oil your skin naturally produces.

Benefits of using jojoba oil on your face

Since jojoba oil is essentially a wax ester, it is lighter and less greasier than other oils such as the infamous coconut oil, according to Womens Health. This is why you're less likely to have clogged pores and the consequent breakouts. It is also the same wax-like quality that helps it live on your shelf for a number of years without going bad, gives your skin a smooth, moisturised glow, and also doubles up as a makeup remover.

"Jojoba oil is unique among the plant-based oils in that it’s quite similar to the composition of human sebum,” Nikhil Dhingra, MD, a dermatologist at Spring Street Dermatology in New York City told Womens Health. “Because it's so similar, it can trick your skin into thinking it doesn't need to produce more oil."

Since our every day life includes making repeated trips outside into the polluted air, our face is almost always exposed. Jojoba oil, which is made up of various nutrients including Vitamin E, helps to fight oxidative stress caused by the air toxins around us.

If you're dealing with acne issues, the thought of putting an oil on your face might be frightening. You might also be frantically using harsh acids such salycylic or glycolic. However, jojoba oil is slightly different and you shouldn't be afraid to add it to your skincare routine.

"Because of the natural affinity jojoba has with the skin, applying jojoba can be very beneficial to help visibly clear up pimples," Vicki Engsall, co-founder of The Jojoba Company explained to PopSugar. "It does this by adding moisture to the skin which the skin readily accepts as it recognises it as its own and allows it in. This then sends the message to stop the over-production of sebum and thereby balancing out the skin."

Is jojoba oil good for the hair?

If you've got dry skin issues, using jojoba oil is a great way to keep your scalp healthy.

"Applying it to your scalp and hair can hydrate individual hair strands and help lock in moisture, leaving your hair feeling soft and healthy," Zain Husain, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist practicing at the New Jersey Dermatology & Aesthetics Center told Prevention. "And because it’s super-lightweight, people with thin or fine hair can use it to hydrate their strands sans the heaviness of regular conditioners."

Buying jojoba oil in Australia

To inherit the full benefits of jojoba oil, it's important to buy pure jojoba.

For example, The Jojoba Company produces the oil on its family farm in Yenda in regional Australia through sustainable farming methods and packages it in its pure form. It is also the first in the world to develop an entire skincare range from the jojoba oil.

You can check out Priceline, Nourished Life, Sephora and Chemist Warehouse for more options and deals.