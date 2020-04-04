The Best Contract-Free NBN Plans With No Setup Fees

Are You Aged 18-35? Tell Us How You're Coping With Covid-19 And Win a $500 Uber Voucher

What To Do About Your Stress Eating

What You Need To Know About Marriott's Recent Data Breach

Photo: Shutterstock

On Tuesday, March 31, Marriott International announced that there may have been a data breach that compromised the information of over 5.2 million guests. This is the second time in the past two years that the hotel group has experienced such a massive breach.

In this breach, the company believes that passport information, driver’s licence numbers, and credit card information were not part of what was taken. According to their official website, the information that was potentially compromised includes:

  • contact details (e.g., name, mailing address, email address, and phone number)

  • loyalty account information (e.g., account number and points balance—but not passwords)

  • additional personal details (e.g., company, gender, and birthdate day and month)

  • partnerships and affiliations (e.g., linked airline loyalty programs and numbers)

  • preferences (e.g., stay/room preferences and language preference)

This is not the first time Marriott has experienced a massive data breach, as we reported two years ago.

Here’s what to do if you were affected by the most recent breach:

1. Change your password immediately.

2. Sign up for WebWatcher—a site that monitors your personal info and notifies you if it appears anywhere it was not authorise by you.

3. Set up a credit alert to monitor any change in your score or new accounts/loans not authorised or applied for by you.

Looking for a more comprehensive guide on what to do in the event of any data breach? We’ve got you.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dogs food-poisoning pets

25 Foods You Should Never Feed To Your Dogs

Most people know not to feed chocolate to dogs. But did you know many other common foods in your fridge and larder are equally poisonous to canines? Everything from orange peel to toothpaste has the potential to make your dog seriously ill — in the wrong circumstances, it could even kill them. With that in mind, here are 25 everyday foodstuffs and other consumables that you should avoid feeding to your dog at all costs.
au coronavirus feature jobkeeper jobseeker pandemic

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

In light of the economic ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia, the government has announced a new suite of welfare packages to help Australians who've found themselves out of work with the new shutdown restrictions or economic downturn. Among them are the JobKeeper and Jobseeker payments, which are a little confusing at first. Here's what you need to know.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles