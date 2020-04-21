Apple's iPhone SE Can Now Be Pre-Ordered Through Vodafone

Is The New iPhone SE Worth The Upgrade?

Apple's New iPhone SE 2020: Specs, Price And Availability in Australia

Watch 'Our Planet' And Other Netflix Shows On YouTube For Free

Photo: Shutterstock

Back in the days when kids actually went into classrooms to learn, Netflix made much of its educational documentaries available for free to teachers who wanted to stream them in their classrooms. With the pandemic forcing most kids back into the home for some indefinite “remote learning,” Netflix has dropped many of those documentaries on YouTube for all of us to watch for free.

They’re doing it so teachers can still assign the documentaries, films and short films for students to watch, but parents can benefit, too, by having one more educational screen time option at our disposal. Some of them—particularly the Our Planet series (from the creators of Planet Earth)—can also be great for the whole family to watch together.

You can view the full list of more than 30 episodes, films and short films here. But go ahead and get started now with the first episode of Our Planet:

I am the future Youtube Playlist

Other titles include Babies (about a child’s first year of life), Explained (explores current events and social trends), and Zion (about a young wrestler who was born without legs and grew up in foster care).

Each show also comes with extra educational resources. And Netflix says it’s also planning to produce some additional Q&As with the some of the creators behind the projects so students and parents can learn more from them.

Just remember to check each title’s rating before watching to ensure it’s appropriate for your child’s age.

These Are The Best Podcasts For Kids

Just like there’s something for every adult in the podcasting space—true crime! humour! news! fiction!—so, too, are there a variety of podcast flavours for kids with different interests. There are podcasts for kids who are curious about how things work, kids who like to cook, kids who like to listen to stories, and kids who love music.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature microsoft microsoft-teams video-chat virtual

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Microsoft’s big office communication app, Microsoft Teams, is getting a fun new feature that makes it just as wacky as Zoom. You’ll now have the power to pretend you’re on a beach, in some faraway city, on the moon, or sitting in front of your favourite meme when you’re on a video call—yes, custom backgrounds are rolling out, and it’s a silly feature that all videoconferencing apps should have.
anzac-day government laws legislation long-weekend states

Reminder: No ANZAC Day Long Weekend For Most Of Us This Year

Australians love their public holidays and when they happen to fall on the weekend, we're grateful when we get the Monday off as a substitute. One of the more sombre public holidays is ANZAC Day and in 2020, it falls on a Saturday. Unfortunately for some, only two states and territories will be getting replacement days this year, meaning most of us will need to be back at work on a Monday.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles