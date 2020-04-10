These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Lettuce Is Garbage And Always Has Been Garbage

Use This 'Official' Form To Change Your Pet's Name

Photo: Shutterstock

If you’re isolating yourself at home with your kids—along with one or more animals—you may have decided that now’s as good a time as any to change your pet’s name. Maybe you never really loved the name to begin with, and now that you’re all in close quarters all day, everyday, for-what-seems-like-ever, you simply can’t stand to hear “Katy Purry” uttered one more time. It was funny at the time; it’s not funny anymore.

Or maybe your kids have simply run out of things to do, and changing the dog’s name will burn up a solid 15 minutes (that’s 5.5 hours in pandemic time). Whatever the case, if you want to change your pet’s name, you can do so. But please use this official form, created by a dad whose child wanted to change the name of their kitten—but only in the most by-the-book way possible:

You can download and print the PET-1016 form (the form notes that this is for use with domesticated pets only; to name or rename a wild animal, you’ll need form WILD-906). Or you can fill the form out digitally. It doesn’t really matter, as this is not a real thing one needs to do.

Once you have provided all the necessary information, including how your pet greets you and its cuteness rating, the pet owner will sign, as well as the pet (if they are willing).

The official pet-renaming website notes that pet owners are allowed unlimited name changes and there is no fee for the service—but it does kindly ask that you inform your pet of this change.

Meet the smartest parents on Earth! Join our parenting Facebook group.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate amazon anime au deals

11 Anime Classics Everyone Should Watch

About 90 per cent of everything is crap, according to Sturgeon's Law. With anime, it's probably closer to 99.9 per cent. A lot of the stuff is nonsensical, over whimsical and/or uncomfortably violent and pervy. But just like every other genre, there are some absolute gems hidden among the refuse that deserve to be cherished by all. Here are 11 anime classics that you should definitely take a chance on — with links to buy in Australia.
bathroom toilets

This Is The Right Way To Hang Toilet Paper, According To Science

How do you hang your toilet paper? The age-old question whether the "right" way to have the end going over the top of the roll or under, coming from the side closest to the wall, is as old as time. It's a controversial topic that has torn apart families, and now we have a definitive answer to the question: The right way to hang your toilet paper is with the end going over the top.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles