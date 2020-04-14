Try These Science Experiments Created By Dyson Engineers

These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

Engineers at Dyson want to know: Are your kids ready for a challenge? Well, maybe they weren’t before, but they’ve been home for a month now and they’re bored out of their minds. Now is a good time to try something new.

The James Dyson Foundation has designed 44 science and engineering challenges—probably better known as science experiments—that kids can do at home. They include many ingredients or tools you already have in your kitchen or around the house. The challenges include creating:

  • Balloon kebabs

  • Underwater volcanoes

  • Tornadoes in a bottle

  • Weather balloons

  • Fire extinguishers

  • Dancing raisins

  • Lava lamps

  • Invisible ink

  • Cardboard boats

  • Water clocks

And if you or your kids are anything like me, you might enjoy simply watching the engineers conduct some of the experiments themselves and save yourself the work. Spaghetti bridges created by mechanical engineers, anyone?

You can also watch the engineers build cardboard chairs, periscopes, balloon cars, and more.

In addition to easy-to-follow directions and illustrations for each challenge, the foundation also provides a checklist within the downloadable PDF so kids can check off the boxes as they complete each challenge and keep track of how many they’ve done.

