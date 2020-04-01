Do Cold Showers Really Cool You Down?

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

Three Plants That Give You Better Indoor Air


Kamal Meattle used three just three indoor plant species to increase oxygen, filter air, and boost general health at a a New Delhi business park. You can use them, too, in any indoor environment. Meattle's presentation at a TED conference details a large-scale success, using thousands of plants for hundreds of workers. In any living or working space, though, the three plants—Areca palm, Mother-in-law's Tongue, and a "Money Plant"—can be used to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen, remove organic compounds, and generally filter and freshen the ambient air.

A single person looks to need a minimum of 11 total plants, and certain climates with less sunlight could require a bit of hydroponic growing, but Meattle swears by the health, productivity, and atmosphere benefits. Check out the detailed slides from his TED talk: How to Grow Your Own Fresh Air

Got your own plant combinations for better working or living air? Give up your greenery tricks in the comments.

This story has been modified since its original publication.

Comments

  • Random Guest

    "Kamal Meattle used three just three indoor plant species to increase oxygen..."

    I don't think that was written correctly. "used three just three"?

    0
  • poo Guest

    @ random. Yes 3. But your reading skills are sub-standard. 3 SPECIES!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

kids mind-hacks parenting psychology

10 Things To Stop Saying To Your Kids (And What To Say Instead)

Current research shows that some of the most commonly used and seemingly positive phrases we use with kids are actually quite destructive. Despite our good intentions, these statements teach children to stop trusting their internal guidance system, to become deceptive, to do as little as possible, and to give up when things get hard.
au food household kitchen safety

Don't Store Open Tins In The Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles