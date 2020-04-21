These Three Simple Exercises Will Improve Your Posture

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

Image: Getty Images

If you work at a computer, good posture is important, but difficult to remember throughout the day. These three quick exercises help undo some of the effects of slouching at a computer for hours.

There's no shortage of exercises you can do to improve your posture and stretch your neck and back, but these three from Outside Magazine will also get you moving and out of your chair.

  • Roll: Lay on your stomach, put your arms above your head. Lift your right arm to the side and then up, using the weight to help you roll over one or two times. Then use your left arm to roll back the other direction. Focus on pulling yourself over with the weight of your arm rather than pushing off the ground.
  • Rock: Get on your hands and knees, and gently rock back and forth pushing your hips down towards your feet and then rocking slowly forward. You can also do head nods in this position by bringing your chin to your chest and back up. This loosens up the muscles in your neck and upper back.
  • Crawl: On all fours, crawl forward a few steps and then back. You can exaggerate the hip movement towards the ground as much as feels comfortable to stretch your hips. You can look side to side as you crawl backwards to stretch your neck.

As you do these exercises, keep your head and shoulders up and straight and your hips down as much as possible. For a visual demonstration, check out the video below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

