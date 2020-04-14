The iOS Keyboard Features You Might Have Missed

These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

The default iOS keyboard in iOS 13 is full of useful features that you might have missed. In the video above, I share three features I use all the time.

Easily move the typing cursor

There is nothing more annoying than trying to precisely move the tiny typing cursor with your finger. Luckily, there’s an easier way: Just long-press on the spacebar and you’ll see the letter keys fade away. While keeping your finger pressed down, simply move it in any direction to easily control that pesky cursor.

Special characters

Long-pressing on certain characters will bring up a submenu of special characters like “é”. This is especially helpful in multilingual conversations and long-winded arguments about Pokémon. (Fun fact: This trick also works in the desktop OS.)

Swipe to type

Swiping to type seems unintuitive at first, given how bad some predictive algorithms can be. But the predictions on iOS are shockingly accurate, and swiping is way faster than tapping once you get in the groove—especially if you can only use one hand.

