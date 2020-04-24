10 Ways To Make Your Dog Happier

5 Cooking Mistakes We All Make (And How To Fix Them)

Everything Coming to Netflix In May

The Difference Between Red, White And Brown Onions

white onions vs brown onionsImage: Getty Images

What's the deal with white onions? I don't think I've ever seen a recipe that explicitly called for them. And yet there they are, in every Aussie supermarket. How are they different? What do people use them for? What is the meaning of life?

The following infographic from MyFood Blog has all the answers you're looking for. (Well, maybe not the last one.)

As the MyFood Blog notes, white onions are a milder variant. Like the red or 'Spanish' version, they are a good choice for salads and other meals that require raw, uncooked onion. Brown onions, meanwhile, have a more pungent flavour and are best suited for cooking. Here's the infographic!

The accompanying blog post also recommends the following prep tips to keep the tears away:

  • Refrigerate: an hour before you plan to get slicing, pop your onions in the fridge. Slicing a cold onion is a surprisingly effective technique for keeping those tears away.
  • Rinse: it may sound like a strange idea, but try peeling under cold, running water to prevent the eye ‘sting’ that prompts those tears.
  • Cut: use a sharp knife to do your slicing and dicing, and ensure you don’t slice too close to the onion’s ends, as this is where many of the ingredient’s ‘irritants’ can lie.

You can read a more detailed guide on how to cut onion without crying here. Incidentally, there are plenty of other types of onion not covered here, including chives, shallots, button/baby onions and leek. Thankfully, these versions are less likely to cause tears.

Google Is Lying To You About Onions

A little under five years ago, I got angry about a piece of fake information, and I decided to do something about it. I was reading a recipe in the New York Times, and the recipe told me, as many, many recipes had told me before, that it would take about 10 minutes of cooking to caramelise onions.

Read more

[Via MyFood Blog]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au tag-life oats porridge

How To Make Perfect Microwave Porridge

I am passionate about porridge. I eat it every day and it is the king of breakfasts. It is also a malleable breakfast. It's convenient. If your office or home has a microwave you are only five minutes away from a delicious hot meal that will sustain you until lunch and beyond. I am a porridge samurai. I've been cooking porridge in a microwave practically every working day for the past three years. During this time I have sharpened my sword. Today I would like to share with you my techniques.
au infographics resumes tesla

Elon Musk's Resume: Proof Nobody Needs More Than One Page

Elon Musk is an engineer, inventor and investor who helped to build some of the world's most recognised companies including Tesla Motors, SpaceX and PayPal. Despite these achievements and many others, it's possible to fit his resume on a single page. (Yes, this means you're probably waffling too much on your own resume.)

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles