The Case For Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast

Photo: petradr, Unsplash

I am two things in the morning: angry and nauseated. I have always been this way, even as a youth, which made getting to physical chemistry at 7am all the more difficult.

Frying an egg for breakfast was simply not an option, but I’d be so hungry during lecture that I’d end up eating my lunch (usually a ham sandwich) for breakfast. Then it hit me: why didn’t I just make two ham sandwiches?

Breakfast sandwiches usually have ham and cheese on them, anyway; the only real difference would be the lack of egg which, once again, I was completely incapable of preparing before class. Like my lunch sandwich, I could make it the night before, then grab it on my way out the door, and eat it during lecture without robbing myself of lunch.

Of course, not all lunch sandwiches make great breakfast sandwiches. Tuna salad before noon is an outright act of war, and stronger, more pungent pickled or fermented ingredients might be a little much first thing, particularly if you run queasy like I do. And, though cured fish is a perfectly valid breakfast choice, it’s a little inconsiderate to foist that sensory experience on your classmates or coworkers.

Here are some of my favourite “non-breakfast” sandwiches that actually make pretty good breakfasts:

  • Brie, butter, and prosciutto (or regular ham) on baguette

  • Turkey, avocado, and cheddar on wheat (I’ll leave the condiments up to you.)

  • Bacon and mayo on white (honestly why complicate things with produce?)

  • Avocado, cucumber, and hummus on seeded bread

  • Cream cheese and jam on white

  • Peanut butter (or any nut butter) and jam

  • Sharp cheddar, apple, and turkey on a roll

You will notice a lack of tomatoes and other wet produce — this is to keep the sandwiches from getting soggy in the fridge overnight. If you simply must have your ‘maters, slice them the night before, put them in a separate baggy, and add them to your breakfast immediately before consumption.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

