How To Condense A 'Complete Workout' Into Eight Minutes

Image: Getty

Sometimes, less is more. If you're trying to get into shape, punishing your body to its limits at the gym is unlikely to produce the results you crave; especially in the long term. Instead, try starting off with a daily, low-intensity workout that you will actually stick to. Here's a routine that takes less than eight minute to complete.

The infographic below comes from exercise physiologist Chris Jordan. The routine is based on interval training which combines aerobics and cardio. As mentioned, it can be done at home and doesn't require equipment or high levels of flexibility.

Most people will be able to manage this science-backed fitness routine regardless of their fitness level. Best of all, you can do it anywhere and don't need any equipment. (Just be aware that you'll need to combine this routine with a healthy diet to get results.)

Jordan also has an app available for this routine which you can download here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

[Via Business Insider]