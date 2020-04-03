Swap In Coconut Oil For Moist, Light Baked Goods

Coconut oil makes a great swap both in and out of the kitchen, and one tasty reason to use it instead of other fats when baking is the extra moisture it adds to your baked goods. You get the right consistency and moist results without adding heaviness. Image from neilconway.
Since coconut oil is solid at room temperature, it adds richness and locks in moisture without making your baked goods feel greasy or heavy. If you don't like the taste of coconut, look for refined coconut oil, which has a more mild flavour. You can switch butter or other oils for coconut oil in most baked good recipes using a one for one ratio.
Plus, it's the perfect time to grab an ingredient as long-lasting as coconut oil so you don't have to visit the shops too much given the times.
8 Easy Upgrades for Better Banana Bread [Serious Eats]
A Beginner's Guide To Sourdough Starters
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
