Sleeping Can Help Fight Coronavirus

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

Swap In Coconut Oil For Moist, Light Baked Goods

banana bread recipe

Coconut oil makes a great swap both in and out of the kitchen, and one tasty reason to use it instead of other fats when baking is the extra moisture it adds to your baked goods. You get the right consistency and moist results without adding heaviness. Image from neilconway.

Since coconut oil is solid at room temperature, it adds richness and locks in moisture without making your baked goods feel greasy or heavy. If you don't like the taste of coconut, look for refined coconut oil, which has a more mild flavour. You can switch butter or other oils for coconut oil in most baked good recipes using a one for one ratio.

Plus, it's the perfect time to grab an ingredient as long-lasting as coconut oil so you don't have to visit the shops too much given the times.

8 Easy Upgrades for Better Banana Bread [Serious Eats]

A Beginner's Guide To Sourdough Starters

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dogs food-poisoning pets

25 Foods You Should Never Feed To Your Dogs

Most people know not to feed chocolate to dogs. But did you know many other common foods in your fridge and larder are equally poisonous to canines? Everything from orange peel to toothpaste has the potential to make your dog seriously ill — in the wrong circumstances, it could even kill them. With that in mind, here are 25 everyday foodstuffs and other consumables that you should avoid feeding to your dog at all costs.
apps microsoft powertoys resize utilities

Microsoft's Latest Windows PowerToys Are Awesome

The ever-busy developers at Microsoft have been gradually releasing fun new utilities for Windows users to mess with. These PowerToys tend to add a bit of quirky-but-practical functionality to your operating system, and they’re completely free for you to try. We’ve covered some of their previous offerings, but two latest additions are some of the best yet.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles