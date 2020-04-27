Stop Travel Memories From Appearing In Your Social Media Feeds

Image: Shutterstock

Our stress levels are at an all-time high right now, which means our attentiveness to our own self-care should be, too—especially those of us with wanderlust. Travelling from the living room to the kitchen and back is no one’s ideal of a vacation, yet here we are. On top of that, our social media platforms seem determined to remind us of better days: “Hey, look where you were a year ago today!” blares Facebook, serving up a photo of a gorgeous beach or other getaway spot much more alluring than the permanent butt-groove you’ve formed in your couch.

For many of us, looking back on our travels past isn’t doing us much good at the moment. Luckily, there are a few methods to keep them from showing up in your social media feeds.

Fire Your Facebook Memories

Facebook has an automatic pop-up feature called “On This Day”; this feature shows you what you were up to on a particular day, stretching back into the past for as many years as you have been chronically your life on Facebook.

Here’s how to disable or customise your preferences to keep your vacation pictures from resurfacing:

Hide all of your earlier activity

Head to the Facebook Memories preferences page.

Click the “Notifications” button and press “None.”

Filter out only select dates

Follow step one above.

Select “Preferences.”

Under the “Filters” tab, select the specific dates you do not want shown in your Facebook Memories feed.

Don’t forget to save these preferences or you’ll still be at risk of a visit from the ghosts of travels past.

Instantly stop Instagram’s “On This Day”

When Facebook purchased Instagram, the memories pop-up is one of the features they carried over to the app. Provided your feed isn’t completely devoted to your travels, you can diminish the amount of travel memories showing up in your “On This Day” feed:

Those with fewer travel pics to hide

The easiest way to hide pictures from your feed—if only temporarily—is to archive them from Instagram entirely. Unfortunately, the process is a bit more labour-intensive on Insta than Facebook, as there is no way to bulk-hide by date.

Navigate to and tap on the offending photo.

In the top right corner, tap the three dots.

The third choice will say “Archive”—tap that.

Your pictures will not be deleted from your page altogether, but will simply disappear from view—both by you and other users.

To recover your archived pictures after the pandemic has passed and the thought of travel no longer makes you hella depressed, head to your main profile and:

Tap the three horizontal lines at the top right of your screen.

The second option under “Settings” will say “Archive”; tap it.

Tap the photo you want to add back to your feed.

Tap the three dots in the top right and choose “Show On Profile.”

If you want to hide a lot of photos

If you’re a traveller with an abundance of travel photos, the easiest option might honestly be to simply log out of your profile altogether—until the world restores to some semblance of normalcy anyway.

Stop your Timehop

Maybe one day we will all want to wander back down memory lane—something the nostalgia-inducing Timehop app facilitates quite brilliantly. However, right now, you can easily stop the ‘Hop from showing you what you don’t want to see.

Timehop’s “Hide-a-Memory” feature removes unwanted content from your daily feed of social media memories without affecting their status on the social media platforms from whence they came.

While swiping through your daily feed:

Tap the social media icon at the top of the memory you want to hide.

Tap and hold “Hide from Timehop” until the animation whisks the post away down the memory hole.

If you want any hidden memories to reappear on your feed, the process is just as simple:

In the app, tap on the “Settings” icon at the upper left part of your screen.

Any hidden Timehop will have an option to “Unhide.”

Confirm if you want to “Unhide” the content permanently.

It’s important to note that local content—such as photos in your iCloud— cannot be hidden from within Timehop. You’ll need to either unsync your local content from the app by navigating to your Settings, tapping on the relevant feed, and selecting “Disconnect,” or deleting the photos from the original source entirely—a more permanent solution to be sure.