The Best Contract-Free NBN Plans With No Setup Fees

Are You Aged 18-35? Tell Us How You're Coping With Covid-19 And Win a $500 Uber Voucher

What To Do About Your Stress Eating

Start Your Week With A Quarantine Queen

Photo: Claire Lower

Every day pretty much feels like every other day, and the “weekend” no longer hits the same. But, as the Contessa reminded us yesterday, traditions are important, so we might as well have a little cocktail.

I don’t know if you pay much attention to cocktail people, but they really are contributing the best way they know how—providing us with drink recipes and inspiration, while staying at home. Barstool historian and cocktail writer David Wondrich has been doing his part by posting daily cocktail tutorial threads—complete with photos—called “Lo-Fi Lush Hour,” and they fucking rule.

Recently—I forget what day because time has lost most of its meaning—Wondrich posted a recipe for a three-ingredient vintage cocktail from the Russian Tea Room, perfect for stretching out “half a handle of Tito’s and a couple of dusty bottles of liqueur.”

The name is, uh, not great, but the ingredients are sound, so let’s just call this thing the “Quarantine Queen,” and get sloshed. If you don’t have any Benedictine, Wondrich has alternative suggestions in his thread, which you should read in its entirety. To make the Quarantine Queen, you will need:

  • 60mL vodka

  • 30mL Benedictine (or other plant-heavy liqueur)

  • 1 dash bitters

Add everything to a mixing glass filled with ice and stir until very cold. This is quite the stiff drink, and it really needs the dilution. Strain into a chilled coupe and enjoy. Garnish with a strip of lemon zest if you have it.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dogs food-poisoning pets

25 Foods You Should Never Feed To Your Dogs

Most people know not to feed chocolate to dogs. But did you know many other common foods in your fridge and larder are equally poisonous to canines? Everything from orange peel to toothpaste has the potential to make your dog seriously ill — in the wrong circumstances, it could even kill them. With that in mind, here are 25 everyday foodstuffs and other consumables that you should avoid feeding to your dog at all costs.
au coronavirus feature jobkeeper jobseeker pandemic

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

In light of the economic ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia, the government has announced a new suite of welfare packages to help Australians who've found themselves out of work with the new shutdown restrictions or economic downturn. Among them are the JobKeeper and Jobseeker payments, which are a little confusing at first. Here's what you need to know.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles