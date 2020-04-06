Start Your Week With A Quarantine Queen

Photo: Claire Lower

Every day pretty much feels like every other day, and the “weekend” no longer hits the same. But, as the Contessa reminded us yesterday, traditions are important, so we might as well have a little cocktail.

I don’t know if you pay much attention to cocktail people, but they really are contributing the best way they know how—providing us with drink recipes and inspiration, while staying at home. Barstool historian and cocktail writer David Wondrich has been doing his part by posting daily cocktail tutorial threads—complete with photos—called “Lo-Fi Lush Hour,” and they fucking rule.

It is time for the usual farrago of careless typos, crappy kitchen-counter photography and make-it-with-whatcha-got mixology. I hereby declare this Lo-Fi Lush Hour open! pic.twitter.com/Sedyf7P6rA — David Wondrich (@DavidWondrich) April 2, 2020

Recently—I forget what day because time has lost most of its meaning—Wondrich posted a recipe for a three-ingredient vintage cocktail from the Russian Tea Room, perfect for stretching out “half a handle of Tito’s and a couple of dusty bottles of liqueur.”

Back in 1936, when vodka was as cutting edge as mezcal is today, the RTR had a good dozen ways to mix the stuff. This is my favorite: the Gypsy Queen, which uses vodka’s ability to stretch out strong flavors without masking them. pic.twitter.com/UygyylM1CN — David Wondrich (@DavidWondrich) April 1, 2020

The name is, uh, not great, but the ingredients are sound, so let’s just call this thing the “Quarantine Queen,” and get sloshed. If you don’t have any Benedictine, Wondrich has alternative suggestions in his thread, which you should read in its entirety. To make the Quarantine Queen, you will need:

60mL vodka

30mL Benedictine (or other plant-heavy liqueur)

1 dash bitters

Add everything to a mixing glass filled with ice and stir until very cold. This is quite the stiff drink, and it really needs the dilution. Strain into a chilled coupe and enjoy. Garnish with a strip of lemon zest if you have it.