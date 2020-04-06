Sliders Will Take Your Bodyweight Exercises To The Next Level

Here Are Five Alternatives To Reddit

Caucasian athlete doing push-ups on floor

If you're bored with the same old bodyweight exercises, you can pump them up with two simple objects. Sliders are slippery disks that go under your hands or feet. They challenge you to keep yourself stable, turning ordinary moves into serious workouts for stabilising muscles.

Gif by Greatist.

In the gif above, allowing your feet to slide means you can use your abs to pull your legs toward you. It's a move you may have done before on an exercise ball, but a pair of sliders is a lot more convenient to store.

Greatist has 30 more moves where this one came from, and the only equipment they require is a pair of sliders and a surface they can slide on. Some sliders are soft and are made for smooth floors, while others are smooth and are made for soft floors, like carpet. You can also improvise: A pair of folded dish towels works well on hardwood, or try two old frisbees or plastic dinner plates on carpet.

[Greatist]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

