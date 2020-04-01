Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

Another day, another day of confinement and restrictions. If your home is like mine, you'll be looking for ways to entertain the kids, stay productive and tinker around the house. Today's deals will help you stay fit, entertain the kids and make your time at home just a little more comfortable.

1. Reebok ZJET Rower: Indoor rowing is one of the toughest indoor cardio activities you can do. This rowing machine has a big LCD display to your workout progress, 12 different resistance levels and a space saving foldable design. The $879 price tag is a full 20% off the usual price. Grab this offer at Ebay.

2. Shangri-La Thomsen Lounge Chair:.If you're taking this enforced time at home as an opportunity to rearrange furniture and declutter your home then perhaps a comfy new chair for the corner of your office or bedroom is just what you need. This elegant lounge chair has a metal frame so you know it will last. It's under $190 but you can take another 20% off that price by using the discount code SUNSHINE. And shipping is free. Head over to Kogan for this deal.

3. Derwent 120-Piece Artist Pencils Wooden Box Set: As a kid, owning a set of Derwent pencils, even the 12-pencil pack, was aspirational. This 120 piece set at $249 – a saving of $50 – is just what the budding artists at home would love as they flex their artistic muscles while stuck at home. And, if you're into the adult colouring book thing, these will make your finished work look magnificent. Head over to Catch for this deal.

4. Beat the Parents Board Game: Every kid loves defeating their parents or carers. Beat The Parents will keep everyone laughing - as long as the grown-ups don't get too serous! It's just $39.95 – a great price for hours of boredom busting fun. You'll find this game at Ebay.

5. LED Metal Desk Lamp: Spending more time in the home-office while the whole family is around probably means more time working into the evenings. A great desk lamp will keep your workspace bright without listing up the ensure house. This LED lamp has a 1.8m cable so you won't be too limited by the location of a power outlet and has a touch-sensor to power it on and off. It's reduced from $40 to just $22.95. Head over to Kogan for this deal.

6. KLIM Chroma Gaming Keyboard: If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, then a great keyboard can make a world of difference. At under $25, the KLIM might not be mechanical but it boasts great performance and comfort. It's waterproof so beverage spills won't kill it and it has a five year warranty. Click your way to Amazon for this offer.

