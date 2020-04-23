The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

Apple's iPhone SE Can Now Be Pre-Ordered Through Vodafone

Is The New iPhone SE Worth The Upgrade?

Save Electricity By Building Your Home Office Around Natural Light

Image: Shutterstock

My home office is tucked into the corner of my studio apartment that’s farthest away from my west-facing windows—but as the coronavirus quarantine has progressed, I have found myself less and less interested in sitting down at my tax-deductible desk and more and more interested in completing my work while standing at the kitchen counter.

It’s because of the sunlight, really. And because I can see the herbs I’m growing on my windowsill, the celery butt I’ve “planted” in a glass of water and the trees outside that are just starting to put on leaves.

It was Earth Day recently, which makes it a good time to think about the natural world—and one of the ways we can support our natural world, even while we’re stuck at home, is by spending the majority of our time in natural light. As Megan Barber explains, at Curbed:

Now that many people are working from home full-time due to the pandemic, reconsider your workspace: Do you need to have a light on all day? Is there an alternative spot that might get better natural light? Turning a few lights off helps you reduce electricity usage and extend the life of your lightbulbs.

Spending more of your day with as few lights turned on as possible can also reduce your electric bill, which might be a little more expensive than usual since you’re spending more time at home. I’ve been working from home since 2012, so my bill hasn’t really changed—but I could be more conscious of keeping lights turned off when the sun is out and unplugging appliances when I’m not using them. I could also take Lisa Rowan’s recent Lifehacker advice and vacuum underneath my refrigerator, which I have literally never done (but is supposed to help the refrigerator coils disperse heat more efficiently).

So try working by the light of the sun, at least for now—and if it doesn’t work for you, it’s easy enough to flick the light switch back on tomorrow. If you already know that working by natural light isn’t an option in your living space, Curbed has 16 additional climate-change-prevention tips you might want to consider, all of which are quarantine-friendly.

Working From Home Tax Changes — Here's What You Need To Know

With many Australians now working from home amid the coronavirus crisis, electricity and internet bills will likely increase. Australia's tax system allows us to claim some of that back but it can be a bit of an arduous process. The Australian Tax Office (ATO) has now announced it's offering workers a shortcut to simplify the process. Here's what you need to know.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature microsoft microsoft-teams video-chat virtual

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Microsoft’s big office communication app, Microsoft Teams, is getting a fun new feature that makes it just as wacky as Zoom. You’ll now have the power to pretend you’re on a beach, in some faraway city, on the moon, or sitting in front of your favourite meme when you’re on a video call—yes, custom backgrounds are rolling out, and it’s a silly feature that all videoconferencing apps should have.
cheese cooking cornstarch easy food kitchen macaroni-and-cheese sauce skillet

This One-Pot, No-Roux Macaroni And Cheese Is Crazy Creamy

I am an equal opportunity macaroni eater. I like it baked. I like it made with a roux. I even like it out of the blue box. You may think the convenience of Kraft can't be beat, but you'd be wrong. This homemade recipe comes together in about 15 minutes, with only one pot (which you don't have to drain) and no roux.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles