Remix Your Board Games With This Free Kit

If you’re getting a little bored with your board games (sorry, I had to), the team behind the Board Game Remix Kit—which, as the name implies, provides instructions for new games stitched together from the pieces of others you may already own—just made all of their remix resources free to download.

Here’s one of their many Monopoly remixes, in case you’re curious about what they have on offer:

Once, Twice, Five Times a Winner

The game lasts for 5 circuits round the board. Stop playing as soon as the the last player has passed GO for the fifth time and then finished their turn (this means they do get to claim their £200, and they do pay rent if they land on someone else’s property). At this point, the player with the most money wins.

There’s also a Monopoly variation that requires you to correctly answer a Trivial Pursuit question before proceeding around the board, a Clue variation that invites you to hide the tiny murder weapons around your actual home and a Scrabble variant that tasks players to determine which word might beat the other words in a fight.

The Board Game Remix Kit is available for free download in PDF or EPUB. The team requests that if you enjoy the kit and can afford to make a donation, you should consider contributing to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

