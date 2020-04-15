Poach An Egg In Instant Miso For A Quick, Savoury Breakfast

I always say I’m a “savoury breakfast eater,” but the truth is, I rarely breakfast at all. For better or worse, I’ve structured my life in such a way that I start writing almost as soon as I open my eyes; pausing to make a “real” breakfast creates more anxiety than it’s worth. If it takes more than five minutes to prepare, it’s not something I’m going to eat on a weekday morning.
Hardboiled eggs, cottage cheese and toast are breakfast staples for me, and they are all serviceable—delicious even—but suffer from a rushed, thrown-together vibe. But when I have an egg poached in miso soup? That feels comforting—almost luxurious—even though I use instant miso soup packets and cook it all in the microwave.
Miso soup is obviously great as a snack or side, but add an egg and you suddenly have a really quick, savoury breakfast. Instant miso soup in general feels like a hack for these times: I got a pack with multiple flavours—scallion! tofu! fried tofu!—and their immediacy and variety of tastes have brought me more excitement than I care to admit. (We are all getting our kicks where we can.)
Anyway. Poaching an egg in miso soup is very easy: Add the soup ingredients and the amount of water suggested by the package instructions to a microwave safe bowl, whisk with a fork to get the miso dispersed, then crack an egg in there. Pop it in the microwave for 2-3 minutes, until the white is opaque and the yolk is as runny or firm as you like it. It might take a couple of tries to get the timing perfect for your microwave; two-and-a-half minutes in my science oven delivers a fully set white with a runny yolk.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink