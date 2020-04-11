Now Is The Time To Buy A Refurbished Mac Mini

These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

Photo: Hadrian / Shutterstock

If you’ve been pondering the purchase of a Mac mini but hesitating because of the price, Apple is currently making it that much harder to resist the temptation to click the buy button: The company has finally dropped the 2018 Mac mini into its refurbished store, which means you can pick up the machine of your dreams while saving yourself a nice chunk of change.

Don’t let the fact these are slightly older, refurbished computers steer you away. As MacRumors points out, Mac minis rarely see major hardware revisions. The biggest difference, specs-wise, between a brand new, off-the-shelf 2018 Mac and its more recent counterparts is the internal storage capacity—and you can always add more storage space with an external USB drive.

Pricing on Apple’s certified refurbished devices depends on the individual product’s quality and Apple’s current stock levels, so the cost often differs between devices of the same make and model. That said, many of these Mac minis are going for $US100 ($158) to $US150 ($236) less than their normal price. Here are some examples:

Head to Apple’s Certified Refurbished online store to see the full list of Mac minis in stock—and all other refurbished Apple devices on offer, for that matter.

All refurbished devices purchased through Apple’s certified refurbished store are tested to ensure they meet the company’s quality standards. Purchases also come with a one-year warranty, which can be expanded to three years by adding AppleCare+ at checkout.

