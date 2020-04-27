Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Your Mum

Image: Getty

Put a smile on your mum's face with the perfect Mother's Day gift even if some of you can't be with her this year. We've got a bunch of ideas for you to choose from that will make her feel both loved and spoiled (and you may just low-key want them for yourself). And don't forget, Mother's Day is on May 10 so you'll need to place your order soon.

Image: Readly

Magazine app Readly offers unlimited access to 5,000 titles. With limited stuff to do when we're all stuck at home in self-isolation, this one's a winner to keep your mum entertained on the daily. Some of the most popular titles available in the app include international editions of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Delicious, National Geographic, Elle, Time and Harper’s Bazaar. There are loads of home, gardening, food and women's interest magazines to choose from. Readly also do gift cards for 3, 6 or 12-month subscriptions. It costs $14.99 per month

Best gift for an Aussie mum who loves Aussie wine: The Aussie Red Trio

Image: Supplied

With the weather getting cooler, there is nothing better than curling up on the couch for a night-in with Netflix and a delicious Aussie red, especially during lockdown. The Aussie Red Trio gift box from Craft Cartel Liquor includes a Pillar Box Red from Henry’s Drive, a mother and daughter wine company in Padthaway wine region, a Cabernet Sauvignon from award-winning Moppity Vineyards located in the cool climate Hilltops region and a bottle of Australia’s most popular varietal, Shiraz, from Alkoomi Wines in Frankland River, WA. The final price tag includes free shipping Australia-wide (excluding NT), tasting notes and a personalised gift card. Buy it from Craft Cartel Liquor for $79

Image: Supplied

The device comes with an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, and can help your mum manage her day at a glance by reminding her to take constant breaks while working from home. It can also show her the latest recipes and turn her home into a karaoke studio with sing-along lyrics. The Echo Show 8 has a video calling and messaging feature and it has been designed to protect your privacy: electronically disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera. Buy it from Amazon for $229

Image: Getty

Your mum can enjoy all the crispy, delicious fried food she loves to eat the healthy way. The Kitchen Couture Digital Air Fryer offers six simple cooking modes for fail-safe food prep, and uses 80% less fat than a conventional deep fryer for cooking without the oil. What's more, it's even great for reheating food. Thanks to the number of things she'll be able to use the air fryer for, you don't need to worry about your mum fussing over how's she's going to make room for it on her kitchen counter space. Buy it from Catch.com.au for $99.99 $88

Image: Getty

If your mum's tired of buying groceries and thinking of things to whip up at home, let's make her life just a tad bit easier and help her decide. A Hello Fresh gift card will give her the option of choosing from a weekly list of meal options and selecting a plan that's best-suited to her needs. Her meal kit box, which will get delivered directly to her doorstep, will contain super fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes for stress-free home cooking. Gift cards come in a range of amounts starting at $79.95, which covers a one-week delivery for Hello Fresh's two-person meal plan (three recipes per week). Visit Hello Fresh to buy the gift card ($75.95 and above)

Image: Getty

With life in isolation still in full swing and days getting cooler, give your mum a cotton flannelette pyjama set from Peter Alexander that is extra warm and has a super soft hand feel. It comes with a button up shirt with collar, two front pockets and matching straight leg PJ pants. Your mum will even thank you for the elasticised waistband which is always a winner after a massive meal or on days when you're feeling extra bloated. The set comes in a matching fabric bag and you can personalise it for an additional $16.95 per item. This gift will be much appreciated since we're all stuck at home for now and only the comfiest of clothes will do. Buy it from Peter Alexander for $109 $87.20

Image: Etsy

This is the cutest gift from Etsy to give to a new mum this Mother's Day (dad's we're looking at you). The necklace, which can be bought in gold or silver, features a birthstone charm, and a personalised and engraved disc with actual footprints or hand prints that you can provide to Etsy by scanning a photograph. Birthstones are available in 18K Vermeil gold. Disc, chain and all other parts are 14K gold filled. Alternatively, you can get all parts in 925 sterling silver. Buy it from Etsy for $75.98

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.