Become Fluent In A New Language With Just 10 Minutes a Day

Have you been wanting to learn a new language, but just don't know where to start? This app may be for you. It will allow you to master the language you've had your sights on for years, with only 10 minutes out of your busy day.

Mondly is a modern language learning app for busy individuals, which uses state-of-the-art AR technology, speech recognition and listens to your words and phrases, giving you feedback on vocabulary, pronunciation, verb conjugations, and more.

With over 30 languages to choose from, including Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Norwegian, Danish and Arabic, you'll be guided through conversation-focused lessons that allow you to practice the language in real-world scenarios and with native speakers. It also allows you to use the languages in any combination, so you don't need to always start with English.

Mondly is rated 4.5+ stars on iOS and Android and is considered one of the best language apps on the market. The industry-leading app brings you new exercises every day, allowing for fresh learning material that is easy to digest and will stick with you by practicing just 10 minutes a day.

By the end of isolation and when you can travel again, it's quite possible you will be able to impress your friends and order food in a foreign country by fluently speaking the language of your choice.

Valued at more than $1000, a lifetime subscription to Mondly can be yours today for only $70 (that's 94% off!). You'll sound like a native speaker in no time by immersing yourself in a surreal and fun language learning experience.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.