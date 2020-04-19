MoMA Now Offers Free Art Classes Online

Image: Shutterstock

While New York’s Museum of Modern Art is closed to the public right now, its virtual doors are open in the form of a few free classes from the museum.

MoMA is offering nine free classes through Coursera:

Fashion as Design

In the Studio: Postwar Abstract Paining

What is Contemporary Art?

Art & Ideas: Teaching with Themes

Art & Inquiry: Museum Teaching Strategies For Your Classroom

Seeing Through Photographs

Art & Activity: Interactive Strategies for Engaging with Art

Modern Art & Ideas

Sheying (taught in Chinese)

Classes take anywhere from 12 to 38 hours to complete and can be done at whatever speed you’d like.

Image: Coursera

The classes are all more theoretical than practical, in that you’re going to learn more information about how to appreciate modern art than you are on how to create it.

If you have an interest in art; however, then taking a course of two might be a nice activity while were all spending a bit more time indoors and away from museums.