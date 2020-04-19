Apple's iPhone SE Can Now Be Pre-Ordered Through Vodafone

Is The New iPhone SE Worth The Upgrade?

Apple's New iPhone SE 2020: Specs, Price And Availability in Australia

MoMA Now Offers Free Art Classes Online

Image: Shutterstock

While New York’s Museum of Modern Art is closed to the public right now, its virtual doors are open in the form of a few free classes from the museum.

MoMA is offering nine free classes through Coursera:

  • Fashion as Design

  • In the Studio: Postwar Abstract Paining

  • What is Contemporary Art?

  • Art & Ideas: Teaching with Themes

  • Art & Inquiry: Museum Teaching Strategies For Your Classroom

  • Seeing Through Photographs

  • Art & Activity: Interactive Strategies for Engaging with Art

  • Modern Art & Ideas

  • Sheying (taught in Chinese)

Classes take anywhere from 12 to 38 hours to complete and can be done at whatever speed you’d like.

Image: Coursera

The classes are all more theoretical than practical, in that you’re going to learn more information about how to appreciate modern art than you are on how to create it.

If you have an interest in art; however, then taking a course of two might be a nice activity while were all spending a bit more time indoors and away from museums.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature iphone iphone-se preorder smartphone upgrade

Is The New iPhone SE Worth The Upgrade?

If you’re an iPhone user in the market for an entry-level handset, should you upgrade to the new iPhone SE? Well, yes: Since the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus don’t exist anymore, you really don’t have another option if you’re looking for the cheapest non-refurbished iPhone. Or do you?
microsoft windows-10 windows-insider windows-update

How To Install Microsoft's Big Windows 10 May Update Right Now

Microsoft releases two big Windows 10 overhauls every year, and the first of 2020's major updates, Windows 10 Version 2004, is just a couple of weeks away—but we’ll show you how to install it early.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles