Michelle Obama Is Hosting A Weekly Storytime For Kids Starting Monday

Image: Shutterstock

Starting Monday, your kids can attend a weekly virtual story time with former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama has partnered with PBS Kids and Random House to host a weekly read-aloud series starting Monday, April 20th. Each week, Obama will read from one of her favourite children’s books. This week she will be reading “The Gruffalo,” written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

The readings will happen every Monday for the next four weeks at 12pm ET.

Here’s the full schedule:

April 20: “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler

April 27: “There’s a Dragon in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher, illustrated by Greg Abbott

May 4: “Miss Maple’s Seeds” by Eliza Wheeler

May 11: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle

To watch, you can tune in to the stream on either PBS Kids or Penguin Random House’s Facebook pages.