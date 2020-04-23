Photo: Shutterstock

The widespread flour shortages have created a situation where we’re grateful just to get our hands on whatever we can get. Whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, cake flour, whatever bag is left on the bare shelves, we’ve probably just grabbed it and been happy we could get anything at all.

If you are used to baking with self-rising flour but can’t find any, the good news is that it is really, really easy to make your own. Self-rising flour is simply all-purpose flour with a little bit of baking powder and salt added. That’s it.

In order to make your own self-rising flour, simply add 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder and ¼ tsp of salt to one cup of all-purpose flour. Using regular table salt works just fine. Whisk these ingredients together in a bowl, then use as directed for your recipe of choice.

For recipes that call for self-rising flour, you might need to add in a bit more liquid, as most self-rising flours use flour with a lower protein content, but other than that small consideration, you are officially in business.

Use self-rising flour to make no-yeast pizza dough

If you don’t have yeast, but really want homemade pizza, the good news is self-rising flour can be the answer. A quick and easy recipe is two-ingredient dough, which involves mixing greek yogurt and self-rising flour.

There are a number of two-ingredient dough recipes out there, they vary slightly in their proportions. In my experience, the ideal ratio is 1.5 cups of self-rising dough to 1 cup of greek yogurt, which is enough to make one large pizza. (I’ve always used non-fat greek yogurt, although low-fat and full-fat greek yogurt reportedly works just fine.)

Making the dough involves mixing it together, then kneading for about five minutes. You’ll know you’ve got the right proportions and have kneaded enough by the fact the dough will become smooth and firm.

Once the dough is ready, you’ll want to roll it out onto a pizza pan, add the pizza sauce, cheese and toppings of your choice, then bake it on a pizza pan at 260°C until the crust is golden and the cheese is nice and bubbly.

In the past, I’ve pre-baked the pizza crust for a few minutes before adding the toppings, but that is one of those steps where if you forget, it’s not that big a deal. For a pizza pan, I use a perforated pizza pan, which is an inexpensive substitute for a baking stone.

If you are so inclined (and you should be) two-ingredient dough can also be adapted to make bagels and breadsticks.