Use Up All The Liquor In Your House With Make Me A Cocktail Recipe Suggestions

Image: Getty

Let's say you're in the mood for a drink but you have no idea what to concoct out of all the half-empty bottles of booze you have lying around. Recipe site Make Me A Cocktail has a fun tool that shows you what you can make based on the ingredients you already have.

If you've been on an alcohol-buying (and maybe even drinking) spree, you might want to turn things up a notch with some fun cocktail ideas instead of having the usual bottle of beer, whiskey neat or gin and tonic.

Yes, the Make Me A Cocktail website has been around for a while, but Anika F on TikTok has rediscovered it for us to use over the long weekend, especially as we suffer from self-isolation blues brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. We think it'll help make self-isolation just a tad bit better and give you and your partner or flatmates something to do while killing away the hours.

The tool is sort of like a booze version of the popular recipe app Supercook. You load the ingredients you have — vodka, bourbon, orange juice, whatever — and the tool will populate a list of cocktail recipes based on those ingredients. You can filter by hot drinks and classic drinks, and you can even save favourites. Each recipe comes with a bit of relevant info, including ratings and what kind of glass you should use.

We've written about a similar tool but Make Me A Cocktail is available on the web, not just iOS, plus it gives you a little more info on each drink. Check it out for yourself at the link below.

My Bar [Make Me a Cocktail]

Eat, drink and be merry

We also think there's nothing better than having really good food while enjoying your cocktails so why not cook up a storm and make your weekend even more fun. You could make some delightful hot cross buns or travel around the world from the comfort (and safety) of your home by making these Easter treats that involve cheese and cake — two of our most favourite foods to eat.

This article has been updated since its original publication and includes additional reporting by Mariam Gabaji