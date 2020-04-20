Make A Sidecar With Whatever Brandy You Have

Photo: Claire Lower

I have been making a lot of sours recently, simply because they work with almost any spirit and don’t require a ton of ingredients. Booze, citrus, and sweetener make up the entire drink, but things get a little more interesting when you supplement a syrup for more booze.

The sidecar, which employs curaçao as the source of sugar, is maybe the most classic example of this. It’s usually made with cognac but, since liquor store runs aren’t exactly an essential outing, I don’t have any of that. I do, however, have pear brandy. Guess what? That worked just fine. If you have another, different brandy, that will work fine too.

Heck, you could probably get away with a slightly different orange liqueur (but I wouldn’t use a citrus vodka). I only have dry curaçao, which is not as sweet, as the name implies, and that made a very nice drink. It’s a pretty forgiving cocktail formate, is what I’m saying. To make it, you will need:

60ml brandy

22ml curaçao (increase to 30 ml if you’re using dry)

22ml lemon juice

Add everything to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice until very cold. Strain into a chilled coupe-like glass.