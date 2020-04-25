Make A Quick, Easy Dip With Instant Miso Soup

10 Ways To Make Your Dog Happier

I have been eating a lot of instant miso soup lately—mostly for breakfast—because it is easy and intensely savoury, and intensely savoury is a comforting flavour (for me). I also find eating chips and dip to be comforting; the repetitive shoveling motion is almost meditative. Combining the two was an obvious next step.

If your miso soup is a one-packet situation, you can just dump the whole thing in about half a cup of sour cream or greek yogurt to make a quick, easy chip dip. My instant miso is a two-parter, with the miso in one foil packet and the dried sea vegetables and other bits in the other. I like to completely incorporate the miso into the dairy and sprinkle the dried bits on top, then mix it all together using the chips as a scoop, and munch.

If you don’t have instant miso, the refrigerated paste works just as well. Just mix in spoonfuls, tasting all the while, until your dip is as flavorful as you like it. Top with crumbled nori, some window scallions or maybe some French fried onions. There aren’t any strict rules for making miso dip. Have fun with it.

