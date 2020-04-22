Hot Deal: Lovehoney Is Offering Up To 70% Off On Lingerie

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

Trade in your tired looking lingerie for a sexy alternative because Lovehoney is having a massive sale with up to 70% off.

It's time to bare your booty in lingerie and turn it up a notch in the bedroom. Lovehoney, Australia's go-to site for sex toys and much more, has added a new promotion which will give you up to 70% off on its lingerie collection until May 4.

This is the perfect time to spice things up with your partner if self-isolation is putting a damper on your sex life. Here are some deals you might be interested in:

Lovehoney Seduce Me Red Push-Up Bra and Suspender Thong Set: $49.95 $19.98

Oh La La Cheri Black Lace Body: $54.95 $21.98

Lovehoney Plus Size Fishnet and Lace Suspender Tights: $19.95 $5.99

Exposed Luv 1/2 Cup Bra, Suspender and G-String Set: $44.95 $17.98

Lovehoney Twilight Temptation Wine Halterneck Basque Set: $49.95 $19.98

Visit the Lovehoney website for more amazing offers, and hurry up because the sale only lasts until May 4.

