Hot Deal: Lovehoney Is Offering Up To 70% Off On Lingerie

Image: Getty Images

Trade in your tired looking lingerie for a sexy alternative because Lovehoney is having a massive sale with up to 70% off.

It's time to bare your booty in lingerie and turn it up a notch in the bedroom. Lovehoney, Australia's go-to site for sex toys and much more, has added a new promotion which will give you up to 70% off on its lingerie collection until May 4.

This is the perfect time to spice things up with your partner if self-isolation is putting a damper on your sex life. Here are some deals you might be interested in:

Visit the Lovehoney website for more amazing offers, and hurry up because the sale only lasts until May 4.

The Best Sex Toys That Don't Look Like Sex Toys Sex toys aren't anything to be ashamed of. With that said, you probably don't want your roommates (or God forbid, your parents) to accidentally catch an eyeful of your collection. With that in mind, here are ten discreet products that double as everyday objects - without compromising on pleasure. Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.