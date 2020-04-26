Learn About What You're Drinking From Flaviar's 'School Of Spirits'

Image: Shutterstock

Staying at home more and the pandemic, in general, has changed a lot of our habits. Maybe you’re taking an ivy league course online, or working out on your exercise bike a little more. Or, maybe you’re like me and you’re just drinking a lot more than you usually do.

If you’ve been making a few trips to that essential liquor store over the past few weeks, Flaviar is offering a free way for you to learn a little more about what you’re shopping for.

The spirits subscription service is offering everyone free access to its “School of Sprits” right now, a multi-part course where you can learn the basics about all those spirits, and perhaps make some more educated purchases the next time you hit the store.

The class is designed to be done in incremental parts. You kick things off with a short course about whiskey, and then when you’re done you’ll be able to unlock the next class, a course on rum.

Each course includes a written rundown of information about the spirit in question as well as some short videos that help make all that written stuff a little clearer.

All of it is written in such a way that it’s understandable if all you know about a spirit is you like it, but there are still some tidbits in there that can be interesting for enthusiasts as well. Each one can be completed in roughly an hour.

If you’re looking to up your bar banter once we’re all able to go out again, and want to learn a little something in the process, it’s definitely worth checking out.