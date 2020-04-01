How We're Coping With The Pandemic

Do Cold Showers Really Cool You Down?

Everyone at Lifehacker—along with the rest of the world—is now hunkered down at home, trying to make sense of this new (temporary) normal. So this week each of us recorded audio from our lives to provide a glimpse of what we’re up to. From learning how to work from home with the kids around to cobbling together a makeshift home gym, and finding fun ways to connect with our loved ones, we’re figuring it out one day at a time.

We want to hear from you, too. Call us at 347-687-8109 and leave a voicemail, or write to us at [email protected]

Listen to The Upgrade above or find us in all the usual places where podcasts are served, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and NPR One. Please subscribe, rate, and review!

