How To Watch Willie Nelson Perform Tonight During 'At Home With Farm Aid'

Willie Nelson is hosting a digital version of his popular Farm Aid festival tonight. Called “At Home With Farm Aid,” the show will include performances by members of the Farm Aid board including Dave Matthews, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp.

Unlike the traditional Farm Aid festival, which happens in September, tonight’s performance will only be an hour long.

As has become the norm for musical performances lately, all of the performances will happen from the singer’s respective homes and studios rather than on a shared stage.

Farm Aid is an organisation that is always dedicated to assisting farmers. It’s currently offering COVID-19 relief to farmers in the form of making emergency grants to farmers and ranchers in needs, creating comprehensive resources for farmers, and connecting farmers to legal, financial, and mental health support resources.

You can watch the show tonight at 8pm ET on AXS TV or on Farm Aid’s website.

Additionally, viewers can relive previous performances from Nelson, Mellencamp, Young, Matthews and more when AXS TV presents The Best Of Farm Aid 2019 on Sunday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The two-and-a-half-hour special compiles footage from AXS TV’s live broadcast of the 2019 festival.

That recording gives “viewers the best seat in the house for hit-packed sets from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, Yola and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, among others, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s previously-unaired performance of “Devil Got My Woman”—seen now for the first time on television.”

