Why Life Can't Return To Normal If Coronavirus Restrictions Are Lifted

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Change These Security Settings On Your Router

How To Watch Today's One Plus 8 Launch Event

Image: OnePlus

While most big tech events have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, One Plus is holding a virtual event today to announce the One Plus 8 series, the latest versions of its popular smartphone.

The event, which will happen in the form of a virtual keynote, officially gets underway today at 11am ET on OnePlus’ website.

The company has already teased the new devices a bit in the form of a YouTube video, which also named the start time for the event.

The page for the keynote on OnePlus’ site also offers a little bit of info on what we can expect from the new devices; specifically, it points out the One Plus 8 Pro’s display received an A+ from the world’s leading authority on screen quality and performance, and that the upcoming lineup will support 5G.

OnePlus has also dedicated a page in its forum to talk about the performance of the upcoming models, including the use of a 120Hz Fluid Display and Snapdragon 865 processor, which offers a 25% increase in CPU performance, a 25% rise in GPU rendering times, and is 25% more energy efficient.

A video leaked Monday by YouTuber Marques Brownlee shows the OnePlus8 with that 120Hz. display. He also noted that the phone has an AMOLED display with in-screen fingerprint reader.

What else does the company have in store for the phones? We’ll find out at 11am.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

canned kitchen-scissors sauce skillet soup stew tomatoes

Stop Buying Canned And Chopped Tomatoes

I have never understood the point of canned, chopped tomatoes. They rarely taste as good as their whole, peeled brethren, and they never break down fully while cooking, keeping their cube-like shape long after all other ingredients have turned to mush.
au google google-home google-nest-mini mini

7 Things You Should Be Asking Google Home

Now that Google Home, or Google Nest, has been around for a while, an ecosystem is building around the platform. That means the number of apps and hardware that work with Google's digital concierge keeps growing every day. What are some of the things you can ask Google to do for you?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles