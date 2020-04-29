How To Use Amazon Prime's New Video Store

Image: Paramount Pictures

Amazon's announced it's opening up its Prime Video store to Australians, in case you were getting starved of content to watch.

It's no secret that Australia's streaming market is getting crowded. While the originals — Netflix, Stan and Foxtel — still hold the lion's share of streaming subscriptions in the country, new services like Disney+ and Apple TV+ have since made their way in to snatch what they can.

Amazon Prime Video is on the same path but while it has only functioned as a subscription service since it's introduction to Australia, it's now adding a storefront for non-subscribers too.

What is the Amazon Prime Video store?

Similar to the Microsoft, Apple and Google's movie rental stores, Amazon too is joining the fray. From 29 April, Australians will be able to rent and buy digital movies through the service without needing to pay for a subscription.

That means you'll now be able to watch movies available on the service through the app on your mobile phone, computer or whatever platform you're using, such as a PlayStation 4.

Image: Amazon

"We've seen how much our customers enjoy the large selection of new release movies available to rent or buy on the Prime Video Store in the US, UK, Germany and Japan, so we're delighted to roll this service out in France, Italy, Spain, Canada and Australia today,” Mike Hopkins, SVP Amazon Prime Video & Amazon Studios said in a press release.

"The Prime Video Store brings all Amazon customers the newest releases and blockbuster movies available to rent or buy from top US and local studios, adding to the great range of entertainment already available through Prime Video with a Prime membership."

How is it different from an Amazon Prime Video subscription?

The major difference between the two is the selection and the method of payment. With an Amazon Prime Video subscription — something that comes free with a regular Prime subscription — you'll get a range of movies and TV shows available at no extra charge than your monthly $6.99 fee.

With the store front, you'll only be able to purchase movies from major US studios, including Disney, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Sony, Paramount and Lionsgate as well as Australian studios like Transmission and Madman.

Amazon Original shows, like Jack Ryan and Fleabag, will only be available through subscription, not to rent or buy on the store.

How do I use the Amazon Prime Video store?

If you've used a video store for PlayStation or Microsoft before then it's pretty simple. You'll need to first download the app for whatever platform you're planning to use it on and then sign up for a free Amazon account.

Then, head to the storefront and search for the movie you want to watch and select rent or buy. You'll have 30 days to view it if you've chosen a rental but once you start watching, it will expire within 48 hours.

Gleaming from a quick look at the storefront, rentals will cost you $4.99, including HD options, while purchase prices vary depending on how recent the movie's release was.

What's available on the Amazon Prime Video store in Australia?

It's expected more titles will be added but to give you an idea, the following movies are available in Australia:

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Bohemian Rhapsody

Incredibles 2

The Lion King

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World

Pitch Perfect 3

A Quiet Place

Toy Story 4

Johnny English Strikes Again

Deadpool 2

Sonic The Hedgehog

Of course, many more titles are available so it's best to search for what you're thinking of by checking it out yourself.

While the store's selection pales in comparison to its counterpart in the US, it will be a welcome addition for many Australians preferring a pay-as-you-go option over signing up for multiple streaming sites.

Happy watching.