How To Tolerate The People You're Quarantined With

It’s been several weeks since we’ve begun “physical distancing,” and everyone is figuring out how to maintain their social relationships with people they can’t see anymore. But what about the people you are forced to see too much?

Many of us are stuck at home with significant others, roommates, and family members. We’re not used to spending this much quality time with these people (though, one would hope, we do love being around them most of the time).

So here are some tips from Lifehacker staffers in various stages of working from home:

  • Create separate working spaces for you and your partner; don’t be right next to each other all day.

  • Switch things up; try working in different rooms, or even different chairs if you are short on space.

  • Reset twice a day; clean up everything so you are not living in a mess.

  • Share your calendar so everyone knows when you are on an important call.

  • Cuddle as much as you want!

