How To Not Get Lazy In Quarantine

If you’ve found your daily routine upended by physical distancing, you may be tempted to treat every moment as a staycation. It would be so easy to sleep 14 hours, eat junk food, and let your beard grow out.

But we all know that’s no way to live. In order to keep some sense of normalcy in our lives, Atomic Habits author James Clear shares his advice on how to maintain your good habits in quarantine—and keep bad habits at bay.

While we may just want to become lazy oafs during this time, Clear advises that it’s our habits that will keep us sane and connect us back to our regular lives. He says starting a new habit (like reading or exercising) is easier if you designate a space for the specific activity. He also suggests leaving reminders around your house to make starting the habit easier (like keeping books near your bed, desk, or tv). Finally, even if you can only devote five minutes to a new habit every day, that’s a great way to start.

