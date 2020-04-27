Find Out If Your Nintendo Switch Account Was One Of The Recently Hacked

You Should Be Eating Tofu All The Time

If you’ve been using a Nintendo Network ID (NNID) to log into your Nintendo account, you may have noticed some issues logging into your Nintendo account this week.

Nintendo is disabling the ability to log into your Nintendo Account through a Nintendo Network ID (NNID) after 160,000 of those accounts were compromised in a recent attack. You might have an NNID from the Wii U or 3DS.

In a statement, Nintendo also indicated that it will be resetting the passwords from any NNIDs or Nintendo accounts that it thinks might have been accessed by third parties.

For those accounts that were compromised, Nintendo says there’s a chance your balance and registered credit card may have been illegally used at the My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop.

If that’s you, you’ll get an email from Nintendo letting you know that your password was reset. When you do reset that password, Nintendo suggests that you not use a password that you also use for another service.

We’d also add that you should go ahead and set up two-factor authentication if you haven’t already.

Going forward, it suggests that you set different passwords for your NNID and Nintendo account. Frankly, setting different passwords for all of your accounts is always a good idea. If you’re using the same password several places, now might be a good time to change things up across the board, not just with your Nintendo account.

If you have a Nintendo account, now’s a good time to make sure that you have two-step verification set up on that account to keep it secure.

