How To Have A Tough Conversation With Someone You're Quarantined With

While we hope you are getting along with the people in your home right now, but the truth is that in tight quarters and trying times, you may need to broach a sensitive topic.

So we asked Celeste Headlee, author of We Need to Talk: How to Have Conversations That Matter about how to bring up a tough topic without creating a hostile living situation.

In the video above, Headlee outlines how to handle someone who may react poorly to criticism (she suggests letting them talk about themselves for a while), and how to respond to their complaints (don’t try to one-up or offer solutions, merely acknowledging that it is a rough situation can be enough). With all the tactics she specifies in the video, you should be able to nip any issues in the bud, and continue living with this person for the remainder of this quarantine period.

