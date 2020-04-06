38 'Piracy' Subreddits You Definitely Shouldn't Visit

You can find just about anything on Reddit, for better or worse. It’s one of the reasons why the site remains so universally popular, as it’s an easy way for newbies to have near-unlimited access to everything that used to be a little harder to find: day-of downloads for new movies, streams of their favourite sporting events, free or modified video games and applications, et cetera.

Gone are the days when you had to hunt down an obscure message board to get access to files you probably shouldn’t have. Now, if you haven’t already bookmarked a popular site like The Pirate Bay in your browser, you can browse one of the many subreddits dedicated to BitTorrents and BitTorrent trackers, direct-linked downloads of whatever it is you’re trying to find, or The Pirate Bay itself. There’s a subreddit for everything, truly.

While we commend Reddit for taking a more active stance against piracy nowadays, it feels like a cat-and-mouse game that the website can’t possibly win. That, or Reddit is playing by a hard-to-read rulebook, since there are a bunch of easy-to-find subreddits that give you pretty wide access to just about anything you want — not just the legal things.

(Lifehacker caveat: Creators should get paid for their work! You should purchase things you want to experience, which supports those who make it. Pirating everything and everything you do is a jerk move, to put it mildly, but there are some instances—an obscure TV show or a live event that you can’t purchase a copy of, for example—where piracy doesn’t feel quite so black and white. Also, we are not the boss of you, so do with the following information what you will.)

Games, Apps, and Books

/r/piracy

/r/piratedgames

/r/megalinks — now defunct, but plenty of archived material

/r/crackwatch

/r/torrents

/r/opendirectories

/r/invites — ask for invites to your favourite private BitTorrent tracker here

/r/OpenSignups

/r/torrentrequests — private, ask for access

/r/trackers

/r/scholar — scholarly articles and books

/r/textbooks

/r/SwitchNSPs — Nintendo Switch

/r/PkgLinks — Sony PlayStation consoles

/r/3dspiracy — Nintendo 3DS

/r/cemupiracy — Wii U

/r/APKMODGAMES — Android games

Streaming Movies and TV

Streaming Sports Events

What to do when your favourite subreddit goes away

There’s one quick Reddit trick you can use to quickly find movies, TV shows, and other videos to download—especially if your favourite subreddit for such things gets shut down or dies out. Click on Reddit’s search bar and type in “site:” followed by any kind of popular domain for less-savoury items: “openload.co” for videos, for example, or “mega.co.nz” for files.

While you might not find a specific video you’re looking on the search results listing that appears, you’ll probably get an idea of which subreddits have a lot of active postings about these sorts of things. Follow them, and you’ll have a new source of less-than-legal things until Reddit shuts that subreddit down—if it ever does.

This article has been updated since its original publication.