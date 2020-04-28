How To Find And Kill That Single Mosquito Buzzing Around Your Room

Image: Егор Камелев (Unsplash)

You could be sitting there reading or watching TV for hours with no problems, but as soon as you go to your room, get into bed and try to fall asleep, you hear it. The high-pitched buzzing start out sounding faint, but gradually gets closer until it’s right in your ear. You swat it away and turn on your lamp, but it’s too late. You’ve been bitten by a smooth mosquito. Here’s how you find the bastard.

After scouring methods posted by users on StackExchange, Reddit, and Quora, I found two methods that seem to be the most common and effective.

The flashlight hunting method

Grab a flashlight and turn off all the lights if they're not already off. Turn on a single, small light source — a lamp, phone, tablet. Keep your flashlight off for now. Roam the room slowly and listen for the buzzing. After a few minutes, the mosquito will likely make its way toward the light source and land on the wall nearby. Turn on your flashlight and hold it flat against the wall, then move the beam along the wall. Eventually, the light will hit the mosquito and create a large shadow so you can find it and smash it.

The technology trap

The other method I came across, which we’ll call the “technology trap method,” involves a tablet or phone. You don’t even have to get out of bed to do it. Here’s how it works:

You lay in bed on your back and place your tablet or phone on your chest with the screen on and set to be very bright (tablets work best here). If you have light-coloured or white sheets, bend your knees and poke them up so the sheet is visible when look straight ahead. This will make the mosquito more visible. Think of your tablet as the stage and your propped up sheets as the backdrop. Now take big deep breaths and exhale in the direction of the tablet on your chest. The carbon dioxide from your breath, in addition to the light, will draw the mosquito in. Play the waiting game. The mosquito will make its way to you, and might even land right on the tablet. Smash away.

Both of these methods seem pretty effective, but I’d suggest you have something nearby to smash the mosquito with. Otherwise you’ll end up with a handful of bug guts and you’ll have to go wash your hands.

This story has been updated since its original publication.