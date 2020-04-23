How To Determine If You Need Emergency Dental Work

Photo: Shutterstock

We’ve now been sheltering at home long enough that many of us are starting to wonder what to do about ongoing dental care. Some of us are dealing with aching wisdom teeth, unfinished root canals, implants and cavities, as well as aching teeth or gums. Others are wondering about the risks associated with postponing ongoing care, such as cleanings and x-rays.

In order to reduce the risk of transmission, the American Dental Association (ADA) recommended all dental practices close, except in cases of emergency, until April 30 at the earliest. It’s likely that dental practices will remain closed for longer than that.

“You never want your patients to put off checkups or procedures that enhance their oral care, but in the interest of public health, the best things we can do are follow the proper guidelines, encourage our patients to practice good oral hygiene during the pandemic, and be grateful we can treat the numerous kinds of emergencies that can’t wait,” said Rick Mars, a general dentist and the author of The Big Smile: The Principles of Modern Dentistry – for Dentists and Patients, in a statement.

A dental emergency requires immediate treatment

Given that this isn’t going away any time soon, there’s every chance this advisory will be extended, meaning it will be a while before we can visit our dentist for our regular cleanings. So what constitutes a dental emergency?

The ADA defines a dental emergency as a situation that is “potentially life threatening and require immediate treatment to stop ongoing tissue bleeding or to alleviate severe pain or infection.”

However, determining whether this is a situation that requires immediate attention is a hard call, especially given that you can’t just go to your dentist to have them check it out. In order to help, the ADA has put together a guide on what constitutes a dental emergency, versus what procedures can wait.

Dental emergencies include if you have bleeding that won’t stop, a painful swelling in and around your mouth, pain in a tooth, teeth or jaw bone, a gum infection with pain or swelling, broken or knocked out teeth, snipping or adjusting of braces that are hurting your cheek or gum, as well as any biopsy of abnormal tissue.

In other words, if you are experiencing any dental pain, be sure to call your dentist, in order to describe what is going on and talk over what your options are. If you are fortunate enough to have a long-term dentist, someone who is familiar with your teeth, they should have a good idea of whether this rises to the level of an emergency or if this is something that can wait.

Regular checkups should be suspended

According to the ADA’s guide, some of the things that don’t constitute a dental emergency include regular visits for exams, cleanings, x-rays and braces, removal of teeth or treatment of cavities which aren’t painful, as well as teeth whitening. These are all procedures that need to be postponed for the time being, for your safety as well as your dentist’s.

As some states prepare to open up again, the ADA has issued some further recommendations, which includes cautioning that as COVID-19 tests are not currently available to dentists, they “should be aware that asymptomatic healthy-appearing patients cannot be assumed to be COVID-19 free.”

Until it’s safe to go in for regular cleanings and x-rays, it’s doubly important to practice regular oral hygiene, so as to avoid any need for emergency procedures.

“Brushing and flossing consistently make a big difference, especially when you can’t see your dentist for regular checkups and cleanings,” Mars said.