How To Cope With Pets During Quarantine

We’ve made it through weeks of figuring out how to spend far too much time with the people we supposedly love, but what about the non-people we actually love?

Now that we’re all spending far more time at home, we’re concerned our pets may be confused by the disruption of their regular routines—or worse yet, spoiled by nonstop petting and feeding—so we asked some of our pet-owning staffers to share their tips on how to keep your animal companions happy during this time.

The main takeaways are to keep your furry friends on the same schedule they followed when you were leaving the house every day and to give them designated spaces and activities to keep them from bothering you while you work.

For more tips (and lots of adorable animal footage), check out the video above.

