How To Avoid Talking To Your Friends And Family

Image: iStock

Remember when you could ignore an incoming call and reply with a quick “I’m out, can’t talk right now” text?

Well those days are dead and gone. Now everyone knows that you are sitting at home all day, and that there’s no good reason they can’t catch you for a quick chat at any moment.

If you sometimes need a break from loved ones calling you multiple times a day (yes, my mother has most certainly read this post already), the video above offers some tips for how to best limit these interactions.

Yes, some people cope with this whole physical distancing thing by seeking out more connections and conversations. Some of us may want to keep to themselves. Both responses are perfectly valid as we navigate this new way of living. These strategies are designed to help you let those intrusive communicators down easy, without insulting them. (Again, except my mother, who will promptly call me upon viewing this video.)