Get Your Booze Delivered By A Local Brewery

Depending on where you live, getting your hands on some alcohol may be much harder than usual right now. True, states like New York, New Jersey and Maryland have deemed liquor stores “essential” businesses, and others—including California, Nebraska, Vermont, Kentucky, Colorado and the District of Columbia—have relaxed laws for the time being and are permitting restaurants to deliver alcohol. But that leaves out a lot of the country—and not every grocery store offers liquor deliveries. If there was ever a time when we needed access to booze, it’s during a global pandemic, am I right?

Well fear not: Your Zoom happy hour need not be dry. Just when you think all hope is lost, try going straight to the source: your local brewery. Now that microbreweries, brewpubs and regional craft breweries can be found basically anywhere, the chances are decent there’s one near you, and they just might be able to hook you up.

Not sure where to look? CraftBeer.com has a handy feature on their site which allows you to search for breweries delivering near you.

If you’re living in California, someone has already done the legwork and put together this document with all the breweries making deliveries right now.

Breweries around the country have been getting creative about finding ways to get their products into the eager hands of local beer-drinkers. Some, like Ponysaurus Brewing in Durham, North Carolina, offer no-contact drive-thru windows: Customers place an order online and drive to the brewery, and someone puts their purchases directly in the trunk of their car.

MadTree Brewing Company in Cincinnati, Ohio also offers a drive-thru, but has took a different approach when the pandemic began: They unleashed beer-mobiles to cruise through neighbourhoods like 21+ ice cream trucks. They proved to be so popular that large crowds ended up gathering around them and they had to suspend services for public health reasons. The trucks are currently being used to make deliveries.

If you can wait a few days, many breweries also offer shipping options. Eater put together a list of breweries making deliveries in the New York City area, while the good folks at TimeOut compiled this list of local breweries in Chicago that offer delivery, shipping or take-out sales. Just do a quick search to find out who is delivering near you, order away and pour one out for us this weekend.