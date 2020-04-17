Get These Two (Actually) Free PlayStation 4 Games

How’s your quarantine gaming backlog doing? If you’ve been staying in for the past few weeks, chances are it could use a refresh, and Sony’s offering up two free PlayStation 4 games to all PS4 owners through its new Play At Home program.

Anyone with a PlayStation 4 can download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection—which includes the first three Uncharted games, remastered for PS4—and Journey for free from the PSN Store through May 5th. You don’t have to be part of any special memberships or surveys to fill out to get them, either. Just power up your PS4, head over the PSN Store, download ‘em both, and they are yours to keep forever.

Screenshot: David Murphy

If you aren’t in front of your PlayStation 4 at the moment, you can also “buy” the free games via your web browser:

Unlike Sony’s PlayStation Plus membership, which grants you access to a library of games that gets added to each month as long as you’re a subscriber, these games won’t disappear from your library—ever.

Personally, I haven’t played any of the Uncharted games, but series is one of Sony’s most acclaimed exclusive franchises and getting the first three games in a more graphically-impressive package sounds like a sweet deal. I’ve spent plenty of time in Journey, and I highly recommend it. The adventure-puzzle game is on the shorter side, but the atmosphere, art direction, and music make it a must-try experience.

Be prepared for potentially longer-than-usual download times if you decided to grab these freebies. The PlayStation Network is already notorious for slow download speeds, so everyone logging in and downloading both games at the same time will likely add extra strain on Sony’s servers. Even Sony’s official Play At Home press release notes that these download times—and PSN downloads in general—will be slower than usual right now.