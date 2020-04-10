Get These Free Official 'Dungeons & Dragons' Adventures Before They Disappear

Illustration: Wizards of the Coast

When times get tough, adventuring with your friends and rolling natural 20s amid perilous encounters is a thrilling and nerdy way to escape the real world. At least, that’s how my new group of Dungeons & Dragons adventurers feels about our freshman romp through...wherever the heck we are. (I should have been taking notes.)

While it’s easy enough to find a free online crash-course covering the basics of Dungeons & Dragons, picking the right adventure is also critical. Whether you’re giving D&D a go for the first time or you and your group are questing about for fresh content to explore, make sure you’re hitting up Wizards of the Coast’s website all this week and next: The company is releasing free adventures and resources for players to use every single day—even colouring pages, if you’d rather illustrate a monster than battle one in a dungeon.

And don’t fret: It might be Thursday already, but you can still download everything WOTC has offered so far. The bounty of digital goods includes the following campaigns and other bonuses:

Defiance in Phlan : “The Cult of the Dragon has come to Phlan, a lawless refuge on the Moonsea. Now, with no significant authority to stop the cult, other power groups in the Realms—the Harpers, Order of the Gauntlet, Emerald Enclave, Lords’ Alliance , and even the Zhentarim—must unite to stop the cult from fulfilling its dark purpose in the city. Join the fight by participating in any one of five different missions aimed at stopping the cult.”

Secrets of Sokol Keep : “Decades have passed since Sokol Keep was reclaimed, and a small garrison placed there along with a beacon to help guide ships. Now, that beacon has gone dark, and the garrison has disappeared. In Phlan, rumours circulate that something ancient was discovered in the grounds beneath the keep, dating to before the clerics of Tyr built the small fortress. Uncover the secrets of Sokol Keep.”

Shadows Over the Moonsea : ”Life on the Moonsea isn’t easy. Bandits, pirates, and cruel lords dominate the land, threatening those who make an honest living there. Now, a new scourge is prowling the waters: A ghost ship has been striking small coastal villages, leaving its victims whispering about the “eye of the dracolich.” Join the adventure and learn the truth behind this threat!”

Encounters in Avernus : “Encounters in Avernus presents more than 60 short encounters for the wasteland of Avernus, the River Styx, and the city of Elturel. Keep characters busy with these story-rich encounters that help flesh out the first layer of Hell. The supplement is great for Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus or any infernal adventure!”

Free pre-generated character sheets !

A lovely Beholder that you can colour at home.

WOTC hasn’t said when it’ll stop offering the free goods; so far, they’ve advised checking in regularly through at least April 17 to collect your daily spoils. However, the company notes that certain offerings are time-limited, so it’s worth downloading everything right now, even if you’re already in the middle of a campaign (or two).

Additionally, plenty of other free D&D content can be found elsewhere. This includes the free Lost Mine of Phandelver adventure, which you’ll find on Roll20, as well as the Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount. Do a little digging online and you’ll find plenty of other creative content, too—free adventures, free maps for your campaigns (and free tools to draw them), free character generators, and free tabletop gaming apps (for the time being).

In other words, there’s really no reason why you can’t start a super-fun Dungeons & Dragons adventure with your friends right now, and all for the low cost of nothing. Have your Dungeon Master make some miniatures out of Legos; pull up your favourite video chat software; and roll well, champions.