Get A Week's Worth Of Coffee At Once With This Controversial Routine

Last month, Jerry Saltz, senior art critic for New York Magazine and author of How to Be an Artist, went viral on Twitter after he outlined his unconventional weekly coffee routine (and we know a thing or two about people getting upset over coffee).

According to his string of tweets, Saltz buys about 18 coffees from a petrol station at once, and then sticks them in the fridge and drinks them over the course of a week.

In the video below, the Pulitzer Prize winner lays out his detailed method—and defends what he calls his “gutter love” of deli coffee.

Here’s the step-by-step instructions:

  • Buy as much coffee as you want: half regular, half decaf

  • Keep coffee in fridge until ready to consume

  • Combine 2 cups of coffee in a cup, filled with ice

  • Consume through a reusable metal straw

Now, does this result in a good coffee experience? That we cannot say for sure. What is for sure, is that this is something Saltz is very passionate about and will continue to do throughout this time of social distancing, no matter what anyone tells him. And we say: You do you, Jerry. It’s gotten you this far, so keep doing it!

